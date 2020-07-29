Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) +3.8% after-hours on news it received final credit approval for a $75M, 15-year term loan facility that will support the execution of its protein strategy.

The company says securing long term strategic project-based debt will allow it to accelerate protein expansion at Wood River, where it expects high protein ingredient production to begin in Q2 2021, with a third location to be announced.

Green Plains recently said it was suing Archer Daniels Midland, which it accuses of manipulating the price of ethanol to profit from its positions in the derivatives market.