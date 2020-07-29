Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) fiscal Q3 net investment income per share of 20 cents falls short of the 21 cent consensus estimate and compares with 21 cents in fiscal Q2.

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 202 of $11.7M misses the $11.8M consensus and increased from $11.5M in Q1.

Net asset value per common share of $7.27 at June 30 increased from $6.99 at March 31, 2020.

Invested $53.5M in two new proprietary portfolio companies and $2.2M in existing portfolio companies and received $17.1M in repayments and net proceeds resulting in net originations of $38.6M.

Q3 interest income increased by 5.7%, driven mainly by an increase in the weighted average principal balance of GLAD's interest-bearing investment portfolio, which was $429.0M for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $404.3M for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $24.7M, or 6.1%.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $15.0M for the quarter v.s a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $27.8M in the previous quarter.

Conference call on July 30 at 8:30 AM ET.

