'Nowhere close to a deal' on virus relief - White House's Mark Meadows

Exiting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office minutes ago, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says "we're nowhere close to a deal" on a coronavirus relief package.

The most immediate consequence will be the expiration tomorrow of the $600 per week enhanced unemployment benefit.

Unable to get agreement on a larger package, the White House had hoped to reach a "skinny bill" that could later be upgraded, but Congressional Democrats want a "comprehensive bill."

Asked what might unlock the stalled talks, Meadows says, "I don't know that anything does."

