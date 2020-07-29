For fiscal Q1, chip equipment company Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) forecasts $2.9-3.3B (consensus: $2.72B) and $4.75-5.55 EPS (consensus: $4.12).

In fiscal Q4, Lam reported revenue growth of 18% Y/Y and beat estimates on the top and bottom line.

Gross margin was 46.1% of revenue and operating margin was nearly 27%.

Systems revenue grew from $1.57B in last year's quarter to $1.87B. Customer support-related sales rose from $790.8M to $926.6M.

Lam Research is up 2.6% AH. Peers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are up 1.7% and 1.6% , respectively.

Previously: Lam Research EPS beats by $0.73, beats on revenue (Jul. 29 2020)