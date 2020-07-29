Apache (NASDAQ:APA) +14.6% after-hours on news of a "major oil discovery" at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58.

The well was drilled to 21.8K ft. and successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets.

Apache says preliminary fluid samples and test results indicate at least 912 ft. of net oil and volatile oil/gas condensate pay in two intervals.

"This is the best well we’ve drilled in the basin to date, with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs," says President and CEO John Christmann.

Apache is operator of Block 58 and holds a 50% working interest, and Total (NYSE:TOT) owns the other 50%.

Four months ago, the two companies announced a significant discovery in Block 58 at the Sapakara West-1 well.