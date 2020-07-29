Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 36 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 35 cents and slipped from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $257.9M exceeds consensus estimate of $255.7M and rose 17% Y/Y.

"During the second quarter, and in July, we collected 100% of our rent, proving the strength and resilience of our business model," said CEO Edward Pitoniak.

"We worked closely and collaboratively with our tenant partners to provide flexible short-term solutions during unprecedented uncertainty while, we believe, preserving and, ultimately, enhancing long-term stockholder value," Pitoniak said.

Following the closing of its Eldorado transaction on July 20, Vici had ~$400M in cash and $1.0B of availability under its revolving credit facility.

VICI falls 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on July 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

