Fluor (NYSE:FLR) says it was given full notice by Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to move ahead with the Salares Norte open pit gold mine in Chile.

Fluor is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services for the project located in northern Chile's Atacama region.

The company says construction will begin later this year, with completion expected in early 2023.

When fully operational, the mine is expected to produce an average of 400K oz./year of gold over the anticipated 11-plus year mine life.

Fluor last week promoted Joe Brennan to CFO following Michael Steuert's decision to retire from the position.