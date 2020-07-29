Genworth moves forward with plans to deal with near-term liabilities
Jul. 29, 2020 5:29 PM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)GNWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is moving forward with plans to address its near-term liabilities and financial obligations, which include the recently announced settlement agreement with AXA and ~$1.0B of debt maturing in 2021.
- Expects steps to include debt financing in the near term and taking necessary actions to launch a 19.9% initial public offering of its U.S. mortgage insurance business if the China Oceanwide transaction is terminated.
- GNW falls 4.2% in after-hours trading.
- Q2 adjusted operating loss of 4 cents per share vs. consensus for adjusted operating EPS of 2 cents; compares with adjusted operating income of 35 cents per share in Q2 2019.
- Q2 net investment income of $786M fell from $793M in Q1 and $816M in the year-ago quarter.
- U.S. mortgage insurance operating loss of $3M was primarily driven by new delinquencies attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic; compares with adjusted operating income of $148M in Q1 and $147M in Q2 2019.
- Total U.S. life insurance segment adjusted operating loss of $5M compares with a loss of $70M in Q1 and operating income of $66M in the year-ago quarter.
- Previously: Genworth Financial EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (July 29)