Equinix FFO misses; company raises full-year guidance

Jul. 29, 2020 5:32 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)EQIXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) grew its funds from operations sequentially in Q2 earnings, though the figure missed expectations, and the company continued to invest in its platform in Q2.
  • Shares are down 0.4% postmarket.
  • Adjusted funds from operations rose 4% Q/Q to $558M, and AFFO/share rose 2% to $6.35.
  • The business is performing well despite the pandemic, CEO Charles Meyers says: "The demand drivers for digital infrastructure have never been stronger, and our relevance in enabling our customers to respond effectively to their digital transformation imperatives continues to increase."
  • It's raising 2020 guidance for AFFO to $2.107B-$2.177B (growth of 9-13%, or 14-18% normalized/constant currency) and for AFFO/share to $23.87-$24.67 (up 5-8% Y/Y, or 8-12% in constant currency) - reaffirming prior guidance while absorbing dilution impact from a $1.7B stock offering.
  • It sees EBITDA in at $2.871B-$2.851B, a 47% margin.
  • Press release
