WPX further cuts 2020 capex by $50M

Jul. 29, 2020 5:33 PM ETWPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)WPXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) reports Q2 loss of $414M, a turnaroud from income of $305M, primarily driven by derivative loss of $275M, led by lower overall commodity prices.
  • Though Adjusted EBITDAX is up 15% to $400M, and reports oil volumes of 123,700 bbl/day (+26% Y/Y), despite curtailments of ~20,000 bbl/day, boosted by volumes from the acquisition of Felix Energy.
  • Cash flow from operations, including hedge impact of $276M, is down 24% Y/Y.
  • WPX expects total capital spending of $1,050-$1,150M, down further $50M from earlier outlook; 1H capital spending of $501M, includes $188M in Q2 following a pullback in activity.
  • The company says it could maintain the same level of oil production in 2021 of ~140,000 bbl/day, with an estimated maintenance capital budget of $800-$850M and generate around $200M of free cash flow at current commodity prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.