WPX further cuts 2020 capex by $50M
Jul. 29, 2020 WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)
- WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) reports Q2 loss of $414M, a turnaroud from income of $305M, primarily driven by derivative loss of $275M, led by lower overall commodity prices.
- Though Adjusted EBITDAX is up 15% to $400M, and reports oil volumes of 123,700 bbl/day (+26% Y/Y), despite curtailments of ~20,000 bbl/day, boosted by volumes from the acquisition of Felix Energy.
- Cash flow from operations, including hedge impact of $276M, is down 24% Y/Y.
- WPX expects total capital spending of $1,050-$1,150M, down further $50M from earlier outlook; 1H capital spending of $501M, includes $188M in Q2 following a pullback in activity.
- The company says it could maintain the same level of oil production in 2021 of ~140,000 bbl/day, with an estimated maintenance capital budget of $800-$850M and generate around $200M of free cash flow at current commodity prices.