QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -6.4% AH, as the company reports Q2 loss wider than expected.

The company has lowered its 2020 annual guidance, with oil equivalent production of 28.1-29.6 MMboe, compared to earlier guidance of 31.5-33.7 MMboe, with oil & condensate production at 19-19.5 MMbbl.

Sees total capex between $340-380M, down from $545-$595M.

Production in the Permian Basin was 5.5 MMboe, +20% as a result of putting new wells on production.

Oil and condensate production in the Permian Basin increased 18% to 3.9 MMbbl.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $157.3M, -6%, with free cash flow of $95.3M