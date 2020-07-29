During Q2, Kilroy Realty (KRC +1.5% ) signed new or renewing leases on ~286K sq. ft in its stabilized portfolio, currently 96% leased, across several of its West Coast markets, including San Diego, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Average terms of the agreements was six years and ~80% were renewals.

Recently executed leases recorded an increase of ~11% in average rents on a cash basis and 30% on a GAAP basis over the prior leases.

For 1H, KRC has signed new or renewing leases on over 508K sq. ft in its stabilized portfolio taking the total to ~14.3M sq.ft of primarily office and life science space that was 92.3% occupied.

KRC’s stabilized portfolio has no expirations greater than 65K sq.ft until 2022; portfolio’s expirations average ~4%/year (vs. 6% at the beginning of 2020) in the upcoming three years.

KRC had eight in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2B, totaling ~2.3M sq.ft of office and life science space, and 339 residential units.