A mixed result for Knowles (NYSE:KN) in its Q2 report resulted in a narrow loss on a non-GAAP basis, while revenues didn't decline as much as expected.

Revenues overall fell nearly 26%, to $152.2M, though "We delivered better than expected sales of MEMS microphones and Precision Devices during the quarter," CEO Jeffrey Niew says. The pandemic was the cause of a near-50% drop in Hearing Health revenue, he says.

But he expects "strong sequential growth in revenue and earnings" driven by Hearing Health and MEMS microphones.

Gross profit (non-GAAP) fell to $49.1M from $78.1M, with margin falling to 32.3% from 38.1%.

For Q3, the company is guiding in line with expectations, to non-GAAP revenues of $185M-$200M, gross margin of 35-38%, and EPS of $0.17-$0.23.

Press release