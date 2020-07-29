Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) -5.5% after-hours following a much wider than expected Q2 loss and a 63% Y/Y drop in revenues.

Antero says Q2 net production rose 9% Y/Y to 3.52B cfe/day (67% natural gas by volume), and realized natural gas price including hedges averaged $2.81/Mcfe during the quarter.

Q2 drilling and completion capital spending was $180M, the company's lowest quarterly spend since the 2013 IPO, and well costs are expected to average $675/ft. during H2, 6% below the prior target.

Meanwhile, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) +1.8% after reporting roughly in-line Q2 earnings and revenues.

The company further decreased its full-year capital budget to $200M-$215M from the original budget of $300M-$325M and previously revised budget of $215M-$240M.

It also raised free cash flow guidance to $445M-$475M from original guidance of $375M-$425M and previously revised guidance of $420M-$450M.