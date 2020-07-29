Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) grew revenues nearly 20% in its Q2 earnings, driven primarily by its credit ratings operation.

DBRS Morningstar made up 14 percentage points of that growth, which resulted in overall revenues of $327.9M. Organic revenue growth (excluding DBRS Morningstar and currency effects) was 5.8%.

Meanwhile, license-based revenue grew by double digits amid steady demand for PitchBook, Morningstar Data and Morningstar Direct. Asset-based revenue fell 1.5%, and average assets under management/advisement fell 10% to $191.7B.

Transaction-based revenue more than doubled, led by the contribution of DBRS Morningstar.

Operating income rose 20.7% to $61.3M. And net income (adjusted) rose 31.2% to $1.43/share.

Cash from operations rose by 46.3%, to $127.6M, and free cash flow jumped 60.5% to $110.6M.

