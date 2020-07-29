Apache (NASDAQ:APA) +14.3% after-hours following Q2 results, including a narrower than forecast Q2 loss and revenues that fell by more than half from the year-ago period.

Shares soared following Apache's announced major oil discovery at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.

Total Q2 production excluding non-controlling interests fell 4% Y/Y to 393.1K boe/day; crude oil volume slipped 7% to 221.3K bbl/day, natural gas dropped 8% to 850.3K Mcf/day, and natural gas liquids output improved 12% to 72.4K bbl/day.

Average realized price including hedges for oil plunged 60% to $25.77/bbl, natural gas rose 19% to $1.68/Mcf, and natural gas liquids fell 42% to $8.28/bbl.

Apache says it is tracking toward the low end of its full-year capex guidance range of $1B-$1.2B, after delivering Q2 upstream capital investment of $216M and guiding to $190M for Q3.

The company curtailed 28K boe/day during Q2 to minimize the negative cash flow impacts of lower oil and NGL prices, and shut an additional 7K boe/day due to unscheduled pipeline downtime at Alpine High.