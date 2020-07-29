Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) +1.4% after-hours after edging Q2 earnings expectations, with payable gold production falling 20% to 331K oz. as seven of the company's eight mines were affected by government mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Q2 overall production costs were $854/oz., and all-in sustaining costs were $1,142/oz.

The company expects gold production to ramp up in H2 and average 480K-500K oz. per quarter with total cash costs of $690-$740/oz., primarily due to the expected increase in gold production.

For the full year, the company forecasts gold production of 1.68M-1.73M oz., with total cash costs and AISC of $740-$790/oz. and $1,025-$1,075/oz., respectively.

Previous gold production guidance for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged with a midpoint of 2.05M oz. and 2.1M oz., respectively