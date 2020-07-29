Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +1.1% after-hours following Q2 results that included slightly better than expected earnings and revenues, even as production fell because of effects from COVID-19.

Q2 attributable production fell 12% Y/Y to 575,846 gold equiv. oz., at all-in sustaining cost of $984 per gold equiv. oz. sold, compared with $925 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 attributable margin increased 53% Y/Y to $987 per gold equiv. oz. sold, outpacing the 31% increase in average realized gold price to $1,712/oz.

Q2 ajusted operating cash flow jumped 45% Y/Y to $416.9M, primarily due to the increase in margins.

The company says it is on track to meet its original 2020 guidance for production, cost of sales per oz. sold, all-in sustaining cost per oz. sold and capital expenditures.