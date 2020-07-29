MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) names Bill Hornbuckle as its full-time President and CEO, effective immediately, after serving as its acting chief executive since Jim Murren stepped down in March.

A four-decade veteran of the gaming industry, Hornbuckle had been President and COO of MGM Resorts since 2012.

Hornbuckle says MGM Resorts has enjoyed a better than expected summer with reopenings in Las Vegas and other U.S. markets, but predicts operating challenges will last into next year; ~45% of the company's furloughed workforce has been called back to the job so far.