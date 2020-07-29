Enbridge sees more gradual pace of recovery in crude volumes
Jul. 29, 2020 6:22 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)ENBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) crude volumes rebounded more quickly than expected from the pandemic, but the company believes the recovery likely will take until late 2021 to bounce back fully.
- The Mainline system's liquids volumes plunged fell ~15% in Q2 and will remain lower by ~9% on average in H2, with volumes dropping to 2.44M bbl/day in Q2 from an average of 2.84M bbl/day in Q1 - a smaller drop than feared - and will average 2.6M bbl/day for H2, CEO Al Monaco told today's earnings conference call.
- "We're cautious on the timing of a full return," Monaco said. "We see a more gradual pace of recovery from here."
- The company noted that North American gasoline demand plunged 44% in April at the peak of the virus-related lockdowns, but were just 9% lower in July, while diesel demand fell by 15% in April and remains 13% below average, but jet fuel demand collapsed 62% in April and is 41% lower.
- Finally, executives said they are concerned about the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline - the company owns a 28% stake in the 570K bbl/day pipeline system - but believe Enbridge is well positioned to mitigate the loss of the crude capacity because of its extensive network of crude pipelines.
- Enbridge rose 3.3% in today's trade after topping Q2 earnings estimates and reaffirming full-year guidance for distributable cash flow of $4.50-$4.80/share.