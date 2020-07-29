Hess' (HES +4% ) Bakken Shale production jumped 39% Y/Y in Q2, and company executives say the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline likely would not prevent all the company's production from getting to market.

Hess continues to transport oil on the 570K pipeline while it waits for a court decision on its fate, but "if DAPL is shut in, we have the capacity to move all of our Bakken production because of the flexibility provided by our marketing capability, our Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) infrastructure and long-term commitments to multiple markets," CEO John Hess told today's earnings conference call.

"So it would not have a major impact on moving all of our production if DAPL were shut in, and the cost to us would be a few dollars per barrel," Hess said.

The company's Bakken production averaged 194K boe/day in Q2, with the big increase from a year ago attributable to more wells and better well performance, COO Greg Hill said on the call.

Hess posted a smaller than forecast Q2 loss while revenues were slashed in half from a year earlier, as the average selling price of its crude oil including hedges fell 35% Y/Y.