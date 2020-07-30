Asia-Pacific markets trade flat, focus on earnings

Japan -0.19% extends its loss for the fifth day on plans for stricter restrictions as virus cases rise. June retail sales of +13.1% Y/Y against an estimate of +8.0% fail to lift the markets.
China +0.09% shares subdued after closing positive for the past three days.
Hong Kong rallies 1.16% as HSBC leads advance and ban on dining eased.
South Korea firmer at 0.33% on Samsung Q2 earnings.
Australia +0.69%.
USD/JPY +0.20% to 105.11. MOF says Japan will consider policy tools if yen strengthens.
U.S. markets closed firmly higher, emerging unscathed from the risks of Fed day and big tech CEOs facing Congress. U.S. futures are trading lower ahead of jobless claims data.
Investors await European economic data: Germany GDP, Germany CPI, Euro Business and Consumer Survey.