Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$2.33 misses by $2.09 .

Revenue of $32.5B (-64.1% Y/Y) misses by $21.2B .

Net loss of $18.1B includes an impairment charge of $16.8B, as a result of revised medium- and longterm price and refining margin outlook assumptions.

Adjusted earnings were $0.6B reflecting lower realised prices for oil, LNG and gas, lower realised refining margins, oil products sales volumes and higher well write-offs partly offset by very strong crude and oil products trading and optimisation results as well as lower operating expenses.

