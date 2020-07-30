NIC up 3% following Q2 beat, reiterates FY20 guidance
Jul. 30, 2020 2:32 AM ETNIC Inc. (EGOV)EGOVBy: SA News Team
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.
- Q2 highlights: Total revenues of $93.6 (+2.2% Y/Y); Operating income of $18.4M (+4%); Net income of $13.8M (+5%) and Adj. EBITDA of $23.6M (+6%).
- NIC partnered with Impact Health and NEXT Marketing to create TourHealth, a comprehensive and scalable rapid COVID-19 testing solution.
- Full-Year 2020 Outlook: The company reiterates revenue and EPS at the lower end of its previously issued guidance of ~$380.5M (consensus: $379.65M), EPS of ~$0.76 (consensus: $0.76) and adj. EBITDA of $88.5M.
- Previously: NIC EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 29).
- Previously: NIC declares $0.09 dividend (July 29)