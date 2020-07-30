NIC up 3% following Q2 beat, reiterates FY20 guidance

Jul. 30, 2020 2:32 AM ETNIC Inc. (EGOV)EGOVBy: SA News Team
  • NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) reports Q2 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.
  • Q2 highlights: Total revenues of $93.6 (+2.2% Y/Y); Operating income of $18.4M (+4%); Net income of $13.8M (+5%) and Adj. EBITDA of $23.6M (+6%).
  • NIC partnered with Impact Health and NEXT Marketing to create TourHealth, a comprehensive and scalable rapid COVID-19 testing solution.
  • Full-Year 2020 Outlook: The company reiterates revenue and EPS at the lower end of its previously issued guidance of ~$380.5M (consensus: $379.65M), EPS of ~$0.76 (consensus: $0.76) and adj. EBITDA of $88.5M.
  • Previously: NIC EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 29).
  • Previously: NIC declares $0.09 dividend (July 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.