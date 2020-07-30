Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) reports fiscal Q3 results that beat top and bottom line estimates.

Q3 highlights: Revenue was down 18.7% y/y to $1.65B.

Cash flow from operations totaled $64M with FCF of $54M.

The company ended the quarter with $1.1B in cash and equivalents, including $650M of borrowings on the cash flow revolver.

The company repurchased 0.667M shares for ~$17.5M

SANM sees fiscal Q4 revenue between $1.73-$1.83B (consensus: $1.62B), Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73-$0.83 (consensus: $0.42).

