Huawei has overtaken Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to become the No. 1 smartphone player in the world, an ambition it has had for several years, after taking second place from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) back in 2018.

The Chinese vendor shipped 55.8M devices in the second quarter, down 5% Y/Y, according to research firm Canalys, while Samsung shipped 53.7M smartphones, a 30% plunge versus the prior year.

Analysts are questioning whether Huawei's position is sustainable given the fact that over 70% of Huawei's sales in the second quarter came from China while its overseas markets took a hit.

"China and U.S. trade war is creating a higher barrier for us," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer division. "The market is so big, we don't need to wait for the U.S. market. Instead we can put more energy on the global market."

Huawei is also working on a foldable phone which will debut next year and be the company's first 5G-enabled handset. Augmented reality glasses are also in the works.