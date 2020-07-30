AstraZeneca (AZN) Q2 results:

Revenues: $6,275M (+7.8%); Product Sales: $6,048M (+5.8%); Collaboration Revenue: $227M (+116.2%).

Key product sales: Tagrisso: $1,034M (+32%); Imfinzi: $492M (+46%); Lynparza: $419M (+48%); Symbicort: $653M (+12%); Farxiga: $443M (+17%); Brilinta: $437M (+12%); Nexium: $337M (-4%); Pulmicort: $97M (-71%); Crestor: $281M (-10%); Zoladex: $217M (+10%); Seloken/Toprol-X: $218M (+29%); Faslodex: $146M (-45%).

Net Income: $738M; EPS: $0.58; non-GAAP EPS: $0.96.

CF Ops: $1,179M (+140.1%).

2020 Guidance (at CER): Total revenue: growth increase by a high-single digit to a low-double digit percentage (unch); Core EPS: to increase by a mid- to high teens percentage (unch).

Earlier this month, results from the ongoing Phase I/II COV001 trial, led by the University of Oxford, were published in The Lancet showing positive effect of adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222.

Late-stage trials are currently underway in the UK, Brazil and South Africa and are due to start in the US.

