By the end of the first half of this year, China had bought about 23% of the total purchase target of more than $170B for goods in 2020, according to Bloomberg, which based its calculations on Chinese Customs Administration data.

While trade has increased over the past eight weeks, with Chinese companies booking more than $2.5B in U.S. soy purchases, imports really have to speed up in the second half of 2020 to hit trade deal goals.

"We may be on the verge of really beginning to ramp up sales to China. I think you're going to start seeing these chunks of soybean sales happening pretty soon because Brazil’s getting close to sold out," said John Baize, president of consultancy John C. Baize & Associates.

"It just doesn't seem likely to me," added John Payne, senior futures & options broker with Daniels Trading in Chicago. "If the global economy was more normal then maybe, but you have this whole COVID problem."

China may not violate the deal if it misses the target due to the coronavirus. The trade pact grants flexibility in the event of "a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event."

