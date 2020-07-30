Today is not only the busiest day for earnings in the U.S. European firms worth more than $2T, as well as 60 companies in the Stoxx 600 Index (STOXX), reported Q2 results overnight.

Highlights: AstraZeneca shares rose 3% premarket on strong drug sales, while Shell shares inched down after narrowly escaping a loss despite a $17B writedown and one of the oil industry's most brutal quarters.

Credit Suisse simplified its investment bank structure, Standard Chartered profits took a coronavirus hit, AB InBev booked a $2.5B writedown and Airbus vowed to improve cash flow.

Over in Asia, Samsung announced its Q2 operating profit jumped 23% to 8.1T Korean won and forecast demand for mobile devices to recover gradually in next half of the year.