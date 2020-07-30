Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - worth nearly $5T in combined market capitalization - added to gains yesterday even as their chief executives defended themselves in Congress against antitrust allegations.

The real test will come today, when the Big Tech companies report Q2 results after the market close. What to watch...

Amazon - Demand for online orders, Prime, AWS cloud business and how much profit will be donated to pandemic-related efforts.

Alphabet - Advertising revenue, Search, Other Bets group.

Apple - Services growth, iPhone numbers, other products, top line figures and guidance.

Facebook - Active users, comments on ad boycott, platforms like Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

Will investors start rethinking the prices that they're paying for the stocks or will their market position during the coronavirus pandemic justify their valuations?

