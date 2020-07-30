Futures slide before busy session that includes GDP and tech earnings

Futures are kicking off a packed upcoming session in the red, with contracts tied to the Dow and S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Nasdaq off 1.3% , after solid gains on Wednesday as the Fed pledged to maintain stimulative measures.

On the economic calendar, Q2 GDP figures will likely show an annualized contraction of 34.1% last quarter - when lockdowns were imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus - marking the steepest decline in output since the government started keeping records in 1947.

The latest weekly unemployment claims are also expected to show an increase to 1.45M, before enhanced federal benefits expire on Saturday.

After the close, four of the market's biggest stocks will report earnings within a single hour, in a move that could cause significant volatility in after-hours trading and again on Friday.

On the coronavirus front, the U.S. death toll topped 150,000, the highest official figure in the world and a grim milestone in a pandemic that's still raging in some states.

