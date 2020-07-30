United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beats by $1.05 ; GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $0.97 .

Revenue of $20.46B (+13.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.04B . Consolidated average daily volume surged to record 20.9% growth.

"Our results were better than we expected, driven in part by the changes in demand that emerged from the pandemic, including a surge in residential volume, COVID-19 related healthcare shipments and strong outbound demand from Asia," said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer.

Shares +6% PM.

See the full press release and stock chart for United Parcel Service (UPS).