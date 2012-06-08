Bank of America's deal with Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) is just a sliver of what could be a...

Bank of America's deal with Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) is just a sliver of what could be a multi-trillion dollar migration of servicing rights out of the big banks. The fraud closure settlement along with Basel III capital rules almost mandate the exodus. Outside of Nationstar, those set to benefit include Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) (and a subsidiary, HLSS), Walter Investment (WAC), and Newcastle (NCT).
