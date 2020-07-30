Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Q2 earnings were in line with expectations. It posted net income of $11.7M, compared to $23.6M a year ago, and cash flow from operating activities stood at $49.6M.

Achieved gold production of 78,400 ounces, down from 125,200 ounces in the previous year.

The company said consolidated total cash costs of $933/ounce and AISC of $1,276/ounce were both temporarily higher due to higher costs at Young-Davidson during the lower mine tie-in.

Sold 74,605 ounces (-42%) of gold at an average realized price of $1,692 per ounce for revenues of $126.2M

The company revised its 2020 production, cost, and capital guidance, as operations at Mulatos and Island Gold were suspended for over a month and the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson delayed into July due to COVID-19. Guidance was temporarily withdrawn in April.

Sees consolidated 2020 production guidance of 405,000-435,000 ounces, from earlier guidance of 425,000-465,000 ounces.

Alamos Gold also expects all-in sustaining costs to increase slightly from the previous guidance, and now sees $1,030-$1,070 an ounce for gold production, up from $1,007-$1,047 an ounce.