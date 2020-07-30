Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) -2.8% pre-market after reporting a Q2 loss on a net current cost of supplies basis of $18.38B, compared with a $3B profit in the same period last year.

It's the company's first loss since the unification of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading in 2005.

Post stripping out $16.8B in impairment charges after sharply lowering its short-term oil and gas price outlook, Shell delivered a CCS profit of $638M, down 82% from $3.46B a year earlier.

The company previously had warned it could incur aggregate impairments of $15B-$22B over the period.

Shell attributed roughly half the $16.8B charge to its gas business, mainly its Australian liquefied natural gas projects, but it also wrote down the value of two shale assets in North America and other offshore assets.

Q2 gearing - net debt as a percentage of total capital - rose to ~33%, well above the company's 25% target; in April, Shell's gearing was 29%.

Shell declared an interim dividend of $0.16/share for the Q2, in line with the Q1 dividend but down from the $0.47 payment for the year-ago quarter.

Shell warned that the uncertain outlook for oil and gas demand could curtail its production in Q3, as well as activity at its refineries and chemicals plants.