Results from a preclinical study evaluating seven variants of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) recombinant adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26)-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in non-human primates showed promising results.

One version proved to be the most powerful. Five of six inoculated monkeys showed no detectable coronaviruses, while the sixth had low levels in its nose after a single shot. A Phase 1 study assessing this version began last week. If all goes well, a Phase 3 trial may start as early as September. Single and double doses will be tested.