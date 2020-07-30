Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Q2 distributable EPS of 46 cents misses the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Compares with 37 cents in Q1 and 56 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 fee-related earnings per share of 59 cents increased from 52 cents in Q1 and 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Following the completion of two significant transactions which reflect our continued leadership in insurance solutions, combined with other inflows and market appreciation, Apollo’s total assets under management grew by nearly $100B during the second quarter and have surpassed $400B for the first time in our history," said Founder, Chairman, and CEO Leon Black.

Total assets under management of $413.6B rose from $315.5B in Q1, principally from client transactions which increased insurance AUM and strong inflows; fee-generating AUM of $329.8B increased from $241.7B in Q2.

Credit AUM rose 43% Q/Q to $300B; private equity total AUM rose 8% Q/Q to $73B; real assets AUM rose 5% Q/Q to $40B.

Dry powder of $47.4B available for investment.

$89.2B of capital inflows

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

