Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) gains 2.4% pre-market after the Q2 results beat top and bottom line estimates despite reflecting the pandemic's impact.

NBCUniversal revenue was down 25% Y/Y to $6.1B due to lowered ad spending and the pandemic-related closure of theme parks. The latter's sales dropped 94% to $87M.

Filmed Entertainment fell 18% to $1.2B thanks to theater closure, partially offset by higher licensing fees.

High-speed internet posted 323K net adds, above the 247K consensus and the best Q2 showing in 13 years.

Cable hit an all-time Q2 record of 217K net adds.

Comcast lost more Voice subscribers than expected, shedding 158K versus the 126K estimate.

Streaming service Peacock, which launched nationwide earlier this month, has attracted 10M sign-ups to date.

