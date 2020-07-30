UPS is higher by 11% in premarket action after blowing through Q2 earnings estimates, with the CEO noting changes in demand due to the pandemic - notably a surge in residential volume, COVID-related healthcare shipments, and strong outbound traffic to Asia.
Consolidated average volume jumped a record 20.9% during the quarter.
The conference call begins at 8:30 ET, and can be heard here.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is ahead 4.4% premarket.
It's time for a check of relative performance for the two, and both are up 30% over the past three months. On a year-to-date basis, FedEx has about a 340 basis points edge with a 9.3% gain.