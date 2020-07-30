Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and commercialization partner Boehringer Ingelheim announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EMPEROR-Reduced, evaluating type 2 diabetes med Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with or without diabetes.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant relative reduction in the composite of cardiovascular death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard-of-care treatment, compared to placebo.

Complete results will be presented virtually at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in late August.

Another Phase 3, EMPEROR-Preserved, assessing Jardiance in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, is in process with topline data expected in 2021.