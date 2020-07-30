Saying "the worst is likely behind us," Vale (NYSE:VALE) will resume dividend payments that have been suspended since the deadly dam burst in January 2019, as Q2 profit soared thanks to higher iron ore prices and a devaluation of the Brazilian real.

Q2 net profit was $995M vs. $239M in Q1 and a year-ago loss of $133M, as the company shut down mines due to security concerns following the dam collapse; nevertheless, the result fell short of the $1.51B analyst consensus estimate.

Vale's board also approved an interest on equity payment of 1.41 reais/share ($0.27).

Vale recently maintained full-year guidance for iron ore fines production despite the impact of the coronavirus, forecasting output of 310M-330M mt.