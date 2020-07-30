Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) organic sales rose 6% in FQ4, following a similar increase last quarter, marking the strongest annual sales gain since 2006 (the company started the the fiscal year predicting organic sales growth of 3% to 4%).

The strongest growth was in P&G's fabric and home care unit, which showed its highest ever sales gain at 14% (the unit's brands include Tide, Mr. Clean, Dawn and Cascade).

"On the whole, with health, hygiene and cleaning, consumers' needs have changed forever," CFO Jon Moeller declared. "Maybe not to the degree that's happened recently. But it's hard to imagine we'll snap back to the old world."

On a currency-neutral basis, core gross margin increased 250 basis points, driven by 210 bps of gross productivity savings, 160 bps from commodity cost decreases and 100 bps of pricing benefit, partially offset by 120 bps of unfavorable product mix, 50 bps of manufacturing and logistics cost increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 50 bps of reinvestments and other impacts.

Fiscal year 2021 guidance: The company is targeting more modest organic sales growth in the range of 2% to 4% due to high uncertainty around the global economy and coronavirus fallout. Core earnings per share growth are expected to be in the range of 3% to 7% versus fiscal 2020 core EPS of $5.12.