Under Priority Review status, the FDA has accepted Merck's (NYSE:MRK) supplemental marketing application seeking approval to use Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus chemo to treat patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥10). The agency's action date is November 28.

The FDA has also accepted another supplemental marketing application for the combination of Keytruda and chemo as neoadjuvant treatment followed by Keytruda alone as adjuvant treatment in patients with high-risk early-stage TNBC. The agency's action date for this application is March 29, 2021.