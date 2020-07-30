Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q2 distributable EPS of 53 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 36 cents and fell from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Our outlook remains appropriately prudent given an uncertain economic backdrop, though we continue to be active and well positioned to find attractive investment opportunities around the world," said Co-CEO Kewsong Lee.

Fee-related earnings of $127M declined from $133B in Q2 2019, driven by lower catch-up management fees, partly offset by higher transaction fees and lower G&A expenses.

Total assets under management of $221B, up 2% Q/Q, down 1% YTD.

Fee-earning AUM of $162B, up 3% Q/Q and 1% YTD,with growth in Global Credit (10% YTD) and Investment Solutions (12% YTD) partially offset by runoff in Corporate Private Equity and Real Assets.

Available capital for investment of $73B, down from $74B in Q1.

Fundraising amounted to $4.8B in Q2 and $12.4B YTD.

Q2 total segment revenue of $582.2B increased from $550.7B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

