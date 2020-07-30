DuPont (NYSE:DD) -1.8% pre-market after reporting adjusted Q2 earnings and revenues that topped Wall Street consensus, helped by cost cuts and higher organic sales in its nutrition and electronics units.

On a GAAP basis, DuPont posted a $2.48B net loss is wider than the $571M year-ago loss and includes a $2.5B impairment charge on the company's transportation and industrial segment, which was hurt by the global slowdown in the automotive industry during coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

The company booked the impairment charge under its Transportation and Industrial segment, which reported Q2's sharpest decline in sales at 34%.

DuPont anticipates a modest Q3 revival in automotive and residential construction industries, forecasting adjusted EPS of $0.71-$0.73, compared with $0.71 analyst consensus, with sales "slightly up" sequentially from Q2's $4.83B.

The company says it is moving ahead with the planned spinoff of its nutrition and biosciences business ahead of a planned merger with IFF in Q1 2021; an IFF shareholder vote is set for Aug. 27.

DuPont recently was upgraded to Outperform at RBC Capital, which sees a clearer path to recovery and improving fundamentals from cost reduction measures.