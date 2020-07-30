Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) reports Q2 results that met bottom-line estimates but narrowly missed on revenue.

Net income hit $243M, down from last year's $263M.

SIRI added 264K net new self-pay subscribers in the period, bringing the total to over 30.3M. The company shed 516K overall subscribers in Q2 with a higher than expected loss in paid promotional.

Ad revenue fell 34% Y/Y, fully offset by savings in SAC and other areas.

ARPU met consensus at $13.96.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat on the year at $618M.

In the updated full-year guidance, SIRI expects to add 500K self-pay subscribers. Total revenue is guided at $7.7B (consensus: $7.72B), adjusted EBITDA at $2.4B, and FCF approaching $1.6B.

Press release.