Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Q2 total comprehensive income of $2.53B improved from $476M in Q1 as total credit-related expenses during the quarter of $22M declined from $2.66B in Q1.

Its credit-related expense in Q1 was driven by a substantial increase in its allowance for loan losses due to the economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q2 net interest income of $5.78B increased from $5.35B in Q1 and $5.23B in Q2 2019.

Q2 net revenue of $5.87B increased from $5.47B in Q1 and $5.34B in the year-ago quarter.

Allowance for loan losses was $13.0B at June 30, 2020 vs. $9.02B at Dec. 31, 2019; allowance for loan losses remained relatively flat Q/Q.

Q2 Single-Family serious delinquency rate rose to 2.65% vs. 0.66% in Q1 and 0.70% in Q2 2019.

Q2 Multifamily serious delinquency rate of 1.00% grew from 0.05% in Q1 and 0.05% in Q2 2019.

