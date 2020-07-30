MTM-adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to $5.78 vs. $5.06 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +7%; Defense -2%; Mission +2%; Space +1%.

Q2 and YTD net awards totaled $14.8B and $22.7B, respectively, resulting in total backlog of $70B.

Increased guidance for 2020: MTM-adjusted EPS of $22.00—23.40 (from $21.80—22.20), on sales of $35.3B-$35.6B (from $35B-$35.4B).

Outlook disclaimer: "The company's 2020 financial guidance reflects the impacts experienced to date from the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve or what impact it will continue to have, and there can be no assurance that the company’s underlying assumptions are correct."

NOC +0.6% premarket

Q2 results