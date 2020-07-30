Meatpacking plants, of course, have been particular hotspots during the pandemic, with at least 16.2K workers infected or exposed just in the U.S.

Tyson (NYSE:TSN) is already doing daily health screenings for arriving workers each day, but now will add regular testing. To that end, it's going to add almost 200 nurses to its 400-person medical team, and hire a chief medical officer.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union - which represents 24K of Tyson's 120K U.S. workers - is on board, and calls on other meat processors to follow Tyson's lead.

Checking Seeking Alpha's Peers tab, that might point to Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Tyson isn't detailing the costs of this effort, but has already said it's spending hundreds of millions. The swab tests to be used normally sell for $100-$150 each.