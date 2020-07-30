Thinly traded nano cap FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) rockets 130% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its announcement that it has notified Health Canada that it will forfeit licenses held by subsidiary FV Pharma, suspend all activities within 30 days of the notification date and sell all FV Pharma assets including its cannabis production facility in Cobourg, Ontario.

The company has decided to focus its resources on the advancement of lead candidate FSD201 for the potential treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It says the compound works by down-regulating pro-inflammatory cytokines that are over-expressed in the respiratory infection.